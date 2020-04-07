Lowe's To Close On Easter Sunday To Provide Associates The Much-deserved Day Off

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos., Inc. (LOW) announced Tuesday that all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.

This will provide its 300,000 associates who have worked tirelessly to support communities during COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential products, services with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge.

The company noted that it will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has temporarily increased wages through the month of April and provided a special payment for hourly associates and ensured they have masks and gloves available for associates who request them.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.