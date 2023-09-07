News & Insights

Markets
LOW

Lowe's To Carry Toro Product Lineup Under Strategic Retail Partnership Deal

September 07, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Toro Co. (TTC) and Lowe's Cos., Inc. (LOW) announced Thursday a strategic retail partnership through which Lowe's will carry Toro zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment and snow blowers in both the gas and rapidly expanding battery categories.

The Toro product lineup will be available at all Lowe's stores nationwide and online for the spring 2024 selling season. As the leading retailer of outdoor power equipment, Lowe's adds Toro as a market leader in all-season solutions for the outdoor environment.

Select Toro products will be available in Lowe's stores and online at lowes.com beginning next spring.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
TTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.