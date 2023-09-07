Lowe's To Carry Toro Product Lineup Under Strategic Retail Partnership Deal

(RTTNews) - The Toro Co. (TTC) and Lowe's Cos., Inc. (LOW) announced Thursday a strategic retail partnership through which Lowe's will carry Toro zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment and snow blowers in both the gas and rapidly expanding battery categories.

The Toro product lineup will be available at all Lowe's stores nationwide and online for the spring 2024 selling season. As the leading retailer of outdoor power equipment, Lowe's adds Toro as a market leader in all-season solutions for the outdoor environment.

Select Toro products will be available in Lowe's stores and online at lowes.com beginning next spring.

