Lowe's Stock Is Climbing Despite Disappointing Sales and Guidance

Lowe’s stock edged cautiously higher on Wednesday, as the home improvement retailer beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter but its sales fell short.

The retailer’s sales missed estimates despite a strengthening U.S. housing market, in contrast to the strong sales reported by rival Home Depot on Tuesday.

Lowe’s reported revenue of $16.03 billion in the three months to Jan. 31, below the FactSet consensus of $16.15 billion. Comparable-store sales rose 2.5% but also fell below analysts’ expectations of 3.5% growth. However, the stock climbed 2% before the open as earnings per share of 94 cents topped analysts’ estimates of 91 cents.

Lowe’s has embarked on a similar plan to that of rival Home Depot, investing in e-commerce and its delivery offering in a bid to modernize and fend off competition from the likes of e-retailer Amazon.

Fourth-quarter sales growth was driven by bricks-and-mortar stores, CEO Marvin Ellison said, and supported by its investments in technology and its store environment.

Home Depot’s program, investing $11 billion over three years, showed signs it was finally paying off on Tuesday, as the company beat profit and sales estimates. Home Depot is two years into its program, while Lowe’s is one year into its own transformation.

Ellison said: “Though we are only one year into a multiyear plan, we made significant progress transforming our company and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on solid demand in a healthy home improvement market.”

Despite Ellison saying the company was entering 2020 in a “position of strength,” guidance for the year was lighter than expected. Lowe’s said it expected earnings per share of $6.45 to $6.65, below the FactSet consensus of $6.67, with same-store sales growth of 3% to 3.5% in 2020.

Looking ahead. The fourth quarter was disappointing for Lowe’s as sales missed expectations by some distance. Home Depot’s 5.2% comparable-sales boost makes Lowe’s results all the more disheartening. However, the company predicts relatively strong sales growth in 2020 and a favorable U.S. housing market outlook, along with more time for its transformation plan to progress, could make it happen. The home improvement giant has some way to go with its transformation plan, and 2020 will be a crucial year as it plays catch up with Home Depot.

