US Markets
LOW

Lowe's says not in talks to buy HD Supply

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said on Monday it was not in talks with HD Supply Holdings Inc to buy the construction materials supplier, denying a media report that surfaced earlier in the day.

Recasts throughout, adds Lowe's response

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N said on Monday it was not in talks with HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O to buy the construction materials supplier, denying a media report that surfaced earlier in the day.

"Lowe's is not in discussions with HD Supply and we have no plans to pursue a transaction with them," the company said in a statement.

Bloomberg News first reported the discussion, citing people familiar with the matter. The news sent shares of HD Supply surging 17% after the bell, while those of Lowe's gained 1%.

The reportalso noted it was unclear if HD Supply was talking to other suitors.

HD Supply did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW HDS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular