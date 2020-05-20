LOW

Lowe's reports over 11% rise in quarterly same-store sales

Uday Sampath Reuters
Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc reported an 11.2% rise in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns led people to spend more on tools and paint for home remodelling and repairs.

The company's net earnings rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the first quarter ended May 1, from $1.05 billion, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales rose to $19.68 billion from $17.74 billion.

The company also scrapped its full-year outlook.

