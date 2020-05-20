Lowe's reports over 11% rise in quarterly same-store sales

May 20 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N reported an 11.2% rise in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns led people to spend more on tools and paint for home remodelling and repairs.

The company's net earnings rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the first quarter ended May 1, from $1.05 billion, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales rose to $19.68 billion from $17.74 billion.

The company also scrapped its full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.