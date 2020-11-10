Lowe's Quashes Speculation About HD Supply Buyout

Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) says it is not about to put building products distributor HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) in its shopping basket. Responding to a report in Bloomberg that it had approached HD Supply for preliminary talks regarding an acquisition, Lowe's has emphatically denied this.

"While it is the Company's practice to not comment on rumors or speculation, we believe it is important to note that Lowe's is not in discussions with HD Supply and we have no plans to pursue a transaction with them," the company wrote in a tersely worded press release published on Tuesday. It added that it doesn't intend to comment further.

Image source: Lowe's.

On Monday, Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter," reported that both Lowe's and HD Supply had also been conferring with unnamed advisors on a potential deal. The latter company was once owned by Lowe's archrival Home Depot; it was acquired in 2007 by The Carlyle Group, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a $8.5 billion deal.

HD Supply has not yet commented on the Bloomberg article.

Lowe's has been doing well lately, due in no small measure to the coronavirus pandemic. Many consumers, strongly encouraged to spend a great deal of time at home, are spiffing up their domiciles to make them more comfortable. Like Home Depot, it has enjoyed significant increases in comparable-store sales lately, aided by robust gains in online commerce.

On Tuesday, the share prices of both Lowe's and HD Supply rose, in contrast to the dip of the S&P 500 index. The former stock advanced by 1.5%, while the latter gained just under 1%.

10 stocks we like better than Lowe's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lowe's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.