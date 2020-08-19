LOW

Lowe's quarterly same-store sales beat estimates

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Lowe's Cos Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as it benefited from a surge in demand for home improvement products from consumers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as it benefited from a surge in demand for home improvement products from consumers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same-store sales rose 34.2%, beating analysts' estimates of a 13.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. That was higher than larger rival Home Depot Inc's HD.N 23.4% rise.

The company's net earnings rose to $2.83 billion, or $3.74 per share, for the second quarter from $1.68 billion, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW HD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More