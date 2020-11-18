Lowe's Projects Q4 Comp. Sales Growth Of Approx. 15-20% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) said, for the fourth quarter, the company projects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.10 - $1.20; and total and comparable sales growth of approximately 15 to 20 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.16. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 40 percent year-on-year to $1.98. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.99, for the quarter.

Third quarter sales were $22.3 billion compared to $17.4 billion, prior year. Comparable sales increased 30.1 percent, for the quarter. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 30.4 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $21.25 billion, for the quarter.

At quarter-end, the company had $8.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as well as $3.0 billion in undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facilities.

Shares of Lowe's Companies were down nearly 7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

