Markets
LOW

Lowe's Projects Q4 Comp. Sales Growth Of Approx. 15-20% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) said, for the fourth quarter, the company projects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.10 - $1.20; and total and comparable sales growth of approximately 15 to 20 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.16. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 40 percent year-on-year to $1.98. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.99, for the quarter.

Third quarter sales were $22.3 billion compared to $17.4 billion, prior year. Comparable sales increased 30.1 percent, for the quarter. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 30.4 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $21.25 billion, for the quarter.

At quarter-end, the company had $8.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as well as $3.0 billion in undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facilities.

Shares of Lowe's Companies were down nearly 7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular