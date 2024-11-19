News & Insights

Lowe’s price target raised to $310 from $307 at Truist

November 19, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Truist analyst Scot Ciccarelli raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $310 from $307 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results that were in-line with the firm’s upwardly revised forecast. While there is continued softness in big-ticket discretionary goods, and higher tariffs or inflation could derail rate cut expectations, the firm thinks investors want housing-related exposure and believes Lowe’s and Home Depot (HD) are “among the best ways to play a potential surge in home-related spending,” the analyst tells investors.

