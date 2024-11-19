Lowe’s price target raised to $310 from $307 at Truist

Truist analyst Scot Ciccarelli raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $310 from $307 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results that were in-line with the firm’s upwardly revised forecast. While there is continued softness in big-ticket discretionary goods, and higher tariffs or inflation could derail rate cut expectations, the firm thinks investors want housing-related exposure and believes Lowe’s and Home Depot (HD) are “among the best ways to play a potential surge in home-related spending,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.