News & Insights

Stocks

Lowe’s price target raised to $301 from $274 at Jefferies

November 19, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $301 from $274 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Despite a high-single digit percentage comp and sequential DIY improvement, results fell short of investor expectations with shares trading down 3%-4% as a raised top-line outlook was partially offset by slightly trimmed profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added, however, that it was reiterating its Buy rating with long-term industry drivers intact, noting that all eyes are on the December Analyst Day for an updated medium-term guidance framework.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.