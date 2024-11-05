News & Insights

Stocks

Lowe’s price target raised to $300 from $270 at JPMorgan

November 05, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $300 from $270 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview. The firm believes the home improvement industry “is getting less worse,” with some extended fall season help to outdoor categories, while the hurricanes are expected to add to comp upside. JPMorgan increased Q3 same-store-sales for both Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.