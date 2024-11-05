Lowe’s price target raised to $300 from $270 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $300 from $270 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview. The firm believes the home improvement industry “is getting less worse,” with some extended fall season help to outdoor categories, while the hurricanes are expected to add to comp upside. JPMorgan increased Q3 same-store-sales for both Home Depot and Lowe’s.

