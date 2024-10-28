Lowe’s price target raised to $290 from $270 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $290 from $270 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm thinks they are well positioned ahead of the next Home Improvement cycle, which should result in solid market share growth.

