Lowe’s price target raised to $270 from $240 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $270 from $240 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm’s cites the company’s Q3 revenue beat amid strength in its Pro business, with the segment increasing in the high-single digit range – an acceleration from mid-single digits last quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This marks the biggest increase since Q4 of 2022, outpacing Home Depot’s (HD) pro trends, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.