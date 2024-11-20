Lowe’s price target raised to $270 from $240 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $270 from $240 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm’s cites the company’s Q3 revenue beat amid strength in its Pro business, with the segment increasing in the high-single digit range – an acceleration from mid-single digits last quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This marks the biggest increase since Q4 of 2022, outpacing Home Depot’s (HD) pro trends, the firm adds.
