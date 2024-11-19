Lowe’s price target raised to $245 from $229 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $245 from $229 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after a “mixed” Q3 where sales upside was driven by hurricanes and the base business was “modestly” better, but with a cost to both gross margin and SG&A, which dragged on EBIT. Following the report, the firm sees “not much changes” as it looks for additional signs that sales can inflect positively in FY25 to drive the operating leverage and EPS recovery that it contends is “needed for the stock from here.”

