News & Insights

Stocks

Lowe’s price target raised to $245 from $229 at Barclays

November 19, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $245 from $229 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after a “mixed” Q3 where sales upside was driven by hurricanes and the base business was “modestly” better, but with a cost to both gross margin and SG&A, which dragged on EBIT. Following the report, the firm sees “not much changes” as it looks for additional signs that sales can inflect positively in FY25 to drive the operating leverage and EPS recovery that it contends is “needed for the stock from here.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.