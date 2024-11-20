News & Insights

Lowe’s price target lowered to $301 from $306 at Bernstein

November 20, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Bernstein lowered the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $301 from $306 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 earnings with a hurricane-led top line beat and raise. However, this was not enough to lift sentiment as investors focus on housing macro, Bernstein adds.

