Lowe’s price target lowered to $301 from $306 at Bernstein

Bernstein lowered the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $301 from $306 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 earnings with a hurricane-led top line beat and raise. However, this was not enough to lift sentiment as investors focus on housing macro, Bernstein adds.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.