Lowe's Posts Q1 Beat: Tepid Stock Reaction Underscores Housing Market Still in Limbo

Lowe's Companies opened the fiscal 2026 earnings cycle with a quarter that, on paper, gives bulls plenty to like.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based retailer posted adjusted EPS of $3.03 (+3.8% YoY) against consensus of $2.96 and total sales of $23.08 billion (+10.3% YoY) versus the $22.94 billion Zacks Consensus Estimate, translating into earnings and revenue surprises of roughly +2.4% and +0.6%, respectively.

Yet shares slid about 2% in pre-market trading — a reaction that captures both the modest magnitude of the upside and the market's growing skepticism that a "beat-and-affirm" quarter is enough to break Lowe's out of a sideways pattern. The stock has shed roughly 9% year-to-date against a 7.4% gain for the S&P 500, and the muted print pushed it back toward levels not far from its 52-week low.



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Digging Deeper into Lowe’s Q1 Results

The headline that arguably matters most — comparable sales — came in at +0.6%, marking the company's fourth consecutive quarter of positive comp performance. Importantly, the comp was achieved against a tougher prior-year setup and without the benefit of acquisitions, since Foundation Building Materials and Artisan Design Group are excluded from same-store metrics in their initial year.

Underneath the headline comp, the mix tells a familiar story: where Lowe's has invested, it is winning. Management called out strength in Pro, Appliances, online and Home Services, with online sales growth of 15.5% for the quarter.

The Pro initiative has been the centerpiece of CEO Marvin Ellison's "Total Home" strategy for several years now, and the recent additions of FBM and ADG are clearly intended to deepen Lowe's exposure to higher-frequency, higher-ticket Pro spend that has historically over-indexed to Home Depot. The fact that ADG and FBM are already inflecting top-line growth meaningfully suggests management is buying its way to a more durable customer mix while it waits for the macro environment to cooperate.

The macro picture, however, is exactly what is keeping the multiple compressed. Housing turnover remains depressed, mortgage rates in the mid-6% range continue to discourage trade-up activity, and the much-discussed "lock-in" effect has pushed homeowners toward smaller projects and away from large-ticket renovations. The DIY consumer — Lowe's traditional sweet spot — has been the most cautious cohort in this cycle, opting for paint, seasonal goods, and modest sprucing-up over kitchen remodels, flooring, and lumber-heavy projects.

Should Investors Expect a Rebound in the Home Improvement Space?

Lowe's results echo what Home Depot signaled on Tuesday: customers are still showing up, but they're spending more discriminately, and the recovery in big-ticket discretionary categories has yet to materialize in any meaningful way. Yes, Home Depot delivered modest beats as well on both revenue and earnings during the first quarter, reflecting resilience in its professional customer channel. But overall demand remained constrained by elevated mortgage rates and selective consumer spending.

The read-through to the broader home improvement space is one of symmetry. Home Depot also posted a +0.6% comp for its first quarter, with U.S. comps of just +0.4% and transactions still in negative territory. Two quarters from two competitors with nearly identical same-store growth tells investors that what we are seeing is industry-wide stabilization rather than share shifts — a floor, not a turn.

That has implications: if a true housing recovery emerges in 2026 or 2027, both retailers should see operating leverage snap back quickly given the fixed-cost nature of the model. Until then, the home improvement space looks like a "show me" group, and the Zacks Industry Rank reinforces that view, with both companies ranked a #3 (Hold) and the Retail – Home Furnishings industry sitting in the bottom 29% of more than 250 Zacks Ranked Industries.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Looking ahead, the respective results suggest both Home Depot HD and Lowe’s are successfully managing through a prolonged period of housing market softness. Their ability to deliver positive comparable sales and beat estimates highlights the durability of their business models and the effectiveness of their Pro-focused strategies. Still, with rates expected to remain elevated in the near term, the companies appear focused on operational execution and market share gains rather than relying on a broad market recovery.

For Lowe’s LOW in particular, this was a clean quarter in a difficult tape, but not the catalyst quarter the bulls were hoping for. Lowe's is executing on what it can control — Pro penetration, digital growth, services, and disciplined capital returns — while the housing variables that drive the next leg of growth remain out of management's hands.

The stock’s negative pre-market reaction, with shares declining approximately 2%, largely reflects investor focus on the lack of a stronger acceleration in trends and the cautious near-term tone rather than any major disappointment in the quarter itself.

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