US Markets
LOW

Lowe's posts bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Lowe's Cos Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales on Wednesday, as demand eased for its home-improvement tools and building materials from pandemic highs.

Adds details on results, CEO quote

May 18 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales on Wednesday, as demand eased for its home-improvement tools and building materials from pandemic highs.

Americans hunkered down during the lockdowns engaged in more do-it-yourself (DIY) home projects, lifting sales of paint and building materials at Lowe's and bigger rival Home Depot HD.N in 2020.

The U.S. housing boom is showing signs of cooling due to rising mortgage rates, while sales to DIY customers have slowed significantly with more people returning to offices.

"Because 75% of our customer base is DIY, our Q1 sales were disproportionately impacted by the cooler spring temperatures," Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

The home improvement chain reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 outlook, while bigger rival Home Depot raised it on Tuesday.

Lowe's net earnings edged higher to $2.33 billion, or $3.51 per share, from $2.32 billion, or $3.21 per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales decreased 4% in the first quarter, compared with Wall Street expectation of a 2.5% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW HD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular