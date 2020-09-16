Lowe's Offers To Help Small Businesses To Pitch Their Products

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) is offering small businesses a chance to get their products on its store shelves and website as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the industry.

In a new initiative called "Making It... With Lowe's," Lowe's and Shark Tank star Daymond John are teaming up to create opportunities for diverse small businesses to pitch their products and a chance to sell their products on Lowes.com and in store.

Lowe's President and CEO Marvin Ellison said, "Offering our customers greater access to products being created by diverse small business owners allows Lowe's digital and physical shelves nationwide to better reflect the diverse communities we serve and ensures our customers have access to the most innovative and valued home improvement products in the marketplace."

From Sept. 15 through Sept. 25, diverse small business owners can apply on Lowes.com/MakingItWithLowes. After Lowe's identifies an initial 375 small businesses, the pool will narrow to 75 who will be invited to submit more in-depth stories via video. The top 10 entrepreneurs will then pitch their products to a panel of Lowe's executives.

In July, the home improvement retailer more than doubled its small business grant program to $55 million, providing much-needed financial relief to minority-, women-owned and rural small businesses.

