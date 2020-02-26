Lowe's misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N on Wednesday missed quarterly same-store sales estimates as the home improvement chain faced stiff competition from larger rival Home Depot Inc HD.N, and forecast annual earnings below estimates.
The company's same-store sale rose 2.5% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, below expectations of a 3.6% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
It said it expects adjusted fiscal 2020 earnings of $6.45 to $6.65 per share, compared with analysts' average forecast of $6.67 per share.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
