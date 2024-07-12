Lowe's (LOW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $234.17, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 1.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lowe's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.98, indicating a 12.72% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.02 billion, indicating a 3.76% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $84.59 billion, which would represent changes of -7.35% and -2.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lowe's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Lowe's possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lowe's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.58 for its industry.

Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 221, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

