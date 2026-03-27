Lowe's (LOW) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $230.31, marking a -2.42% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 10.73% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lowe's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.96, indicating a 1.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.91 billion, indicating a 9.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.69 per share and a revenue of $93.31 billion, indicating changes of +3.25% and +8.14%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Lowe's holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Lowe's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.6, which means Lowe's is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 5.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 200, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.