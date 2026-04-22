Lowe's (LOW) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $245.19, moving -2.39% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

Shares of the home improvement retailer have appreciated by 7.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.46%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lowe's in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $2.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.91 billion, indicating a 9.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.69 per share and a revenue of $93.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.25% and +8.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Lowe's boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lowe's has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.8 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.05.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 5.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Home Furnishings industry stood at 1.95 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.