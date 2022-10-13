Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $193.16, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 0.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 12.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Lowe's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.10, up 13.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.08 billion, up 0.72% from the prior-year quarter.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.52 per share and revenue of $96.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.29% and +0.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Lowe's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.33, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.