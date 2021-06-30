Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $193.97, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 1.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

LOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.87, up 3.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.87 billion, down 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.82 per share and revenue of $91.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.12% and +2.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. LOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, LOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

