Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $199.19, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 8.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.48, up 40.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.1 billion, up 17.41% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.82 per share and revenue of $87.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.84% and -2.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% higher. LOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOW has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.46 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.78.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

