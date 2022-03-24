Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $219.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 2.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.88 billion, down 2.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.37 per share and revenue of $98.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.05% and +1.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.86% higher within the past month. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lowe's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19.

Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

