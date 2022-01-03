Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $255.51, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 3.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.87 billion, up 2.73% from the prior-year quarter.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.94 per share and revenue of $95.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.76% and +6.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.75, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

