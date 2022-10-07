Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $197.21, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 2.15% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $3.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.08 billion, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.52 per share and revenue of $96.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.29% and +0.66%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.62.

Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



