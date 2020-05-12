Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $111.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 20, 2020. In that report, analysts expect LOW to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.04 billion, up 1.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $71.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.52% and -0.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% lower. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LOW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.25, which means LOW is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

