Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the latest trading day at $221.20, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

The home improvement retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.25% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lowe's in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $2.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.56%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.97 billion, showing a 1.86% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.28 per share and revenue of $84.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.33% and +0.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Lowe's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Lowe's is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.34.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

