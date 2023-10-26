Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $184.73, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 10.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lowe's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 21, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.11, marking a 4.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.12 billion, down 10.05% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.41 per share and a revenue of $87.76 billion, representing changes of -3.46% and -9.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lowe's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. As of now, Lowe's holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lowe's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.14.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Retail industry stood at 1.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

