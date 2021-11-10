Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $232.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 11.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.74%.

LOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LOW is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.55 billion, down 3.41% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.33 per share and revenue of $92.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.88% and +3.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, LOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.