Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $203 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 1.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $3.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.85 billion, down 7.63% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.83 per share and revenue of $88.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.43% and -8.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.9, so we one might conclude that Lowe's is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.