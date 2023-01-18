Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $208.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.77 billion, up 6.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.75 per share and revenue of $97.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.2% and +1.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.