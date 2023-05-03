Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $205.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 1.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Lowe's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $3.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.87 billion, down 7.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.82 per share and revenue of $88.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.5% and -8.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Lowe's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lowe's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.62.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.