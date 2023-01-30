Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $201.91, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 1.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.77 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.76 per share and revenue of $97.36 billion, which would represent changes of +14.29% and +1.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lowe's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.