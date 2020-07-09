Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $135.61, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 4.34% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.58% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOW as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LOW to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.91 billion, up 9.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $76.54 billion, which would represent changes of +16.43% and +6.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher within the past month. LOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note LOW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.28.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

