Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 7.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 27, 2023. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.77 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. Lowe's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

