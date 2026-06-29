Lowe's (LOW) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Lowe's (LOW) was down 1.31% at $219.57. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.07%.

The home improvement retailer's stock has climbed by 3.79% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lowe's will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 19, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.26, indicating a 1.62% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $26.25 billion, showing a 9.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.48 per share and a revenue of $93.09 billion, signifying shifts of +1.55% and +7.89%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lowe's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lowe's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.24.

Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 2.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, positioning it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.