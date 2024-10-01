Lowe's (LOW) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Lowe's (LOW) reached $272.64, with a +0.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.93% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 8.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lowe's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.80, signifying an 8.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.85 billion, indicating a 3.03% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.91 per share and a revenue of $82.91 billion, signifying shifts of -9.77% and -4.01%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower within the past month. Currently, Lowe's is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lowe's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.62.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Retail industry stood at 3.36 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

