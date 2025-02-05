Lowe's (LOW) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Lowe's (LOW) ending at $258.47, denoting a +0.48% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The home improvement retailer's stock has climbed by 4.32% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lowe's in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.80, indicating a 1.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.23 billion, down 2.02% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. As of now, Lowe's holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.5.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.