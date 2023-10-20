Lowe's (LOW) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $190.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 9.57% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lowe's in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.11, down 4.89% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.12 billion, showing a 10.05% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.41 per share and a revenue of $87.78 billion, indicating changes of -3.46% and -9.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% downward. Right now, Lowe's possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lowe's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.49, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that LOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.