Lowe's (LOW) Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What's in the Offing?

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s respective readings when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Mar 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $22,771 million, indicating a 6.7% rise from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $2.24 a share, suggesting 25.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



We expect revenues to be up 6.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals to $22,664.5 million and adjusted earnings to increase 27.5% to $2.27 per share. Comparable sales are likely to inch up 0.4% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure in the quarter under review.



In the last reported fiscal quarter, LOW delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1%. We note that this home-improvement retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Lowe's focus on enhancing the omnichannel retailing capabilities in store operations, website and supply chain to resonate well with customers’ demand, appears encouraging. In addition, its pro business has been significantly contributing to the company’s performance for a while. Management constantly enhances the Pro offerings across LOW’s stores and online with improved service levels, deeper inventory quantities, an intuitive store layout and the addition of Pro-focused brands.



Meanwhile, LOW continues benefiting from the solid execution of the Total Home strategy, focusing on boosting productivity and enriching the integrated omnichannel shopping experience. Further, gains from the execution of the Perpetual Productivity Improvement initiative have been aiding its performance for a while now. All these strengths are most likely to have driven LOW’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



On the flip side, a tough operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures and currency headwinds, might have been concerns. Any deleverage in SG&A and other expenses might be an added deterrent. Lowe’s has been investing in wage increases and bonuses.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lowe's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lowe's Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lowe's Companies, Inc. Quote

Lowe's has an Earnings ESP of -2.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.61 billion, suggesting 7.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $2.02 per share, suggesting 0.5% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DG is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.32 billion, suggesting 19.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $3.24 per share, suggesting 26.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DG delivered an earnings miss of 0.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



