Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $232.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 5.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Lowe's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $4.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25 billion, down 9% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.38 per share and revenue of $87.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.67% and -9.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Lowe's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lowe's has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.2, so we one might conclude that Lowe's is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

