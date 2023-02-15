Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.03, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 2.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, up 25.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.77 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% lower. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lowe's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

