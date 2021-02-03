Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $169.88, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

LOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 26.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.19 billion, up 19.74% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% higher. LOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note LOW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.12, which means LOW is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

