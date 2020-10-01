Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $167.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 2.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOW as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LOW is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.51 billion, up 17.95% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.48 per share and revenue of $85.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.25% and +17.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% higher. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, LOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.32.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

