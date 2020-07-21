Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $145 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 6.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.13% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LOW to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.03 billion, up 9.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $76.57 billion, which would represent changes of +16.61% and +6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.02.

Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.38 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.