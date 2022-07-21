Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $193.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 10.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.59% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $4.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.34 billion, up 2.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.49 per share and revenue of $97.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.04% and +1.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lowe's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.01, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.