Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $202.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 11.17% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.83 billion, down 2.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.44 per share and revenue of $98.07 billion, which would represent changes of +11.63% and +1.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lowe's has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.32, so we one might conclude that Lowe's is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

